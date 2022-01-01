The country star's second child was born Thursday, Dec. 30 in Nashville

Surprise! Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2 — Daughter Kodi Jane: See Her Photo

Surprise — Kane Brown is officially a father of two!

The "One Mississippi" singer, 28, and his wife Katelyn, 29, welcomed their second child, daughter Kodi Jane Brown, on Dec. 30 in Nashville.

Born Thursday afternoon, Kodi weighed in at 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," the country singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents with their new daughter. He also shared a close-up of the newborn.

The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, one year later. This time around, the Browns chose to keep their pregnancy with Kodi private.

In October, Brown celebrated Kingsley's second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party. "Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already," Brown wrote on Instagram.

The country music star told PEOPLE in March that Kingsley "completely changed our lives for the better." He added, "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better."

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," the musician joked at the time. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back. And if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," he added. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

Shortly after their daughter was born, Brown opened up to Extra about wanting to have more children.

"Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts," Brown shared, before adding that he hopes to also add a son to the family one day.