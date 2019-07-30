Kane Brown Says Date Nights with Pregnant Wife Haven't Changed — Except She 'Can't Have' Wine

While Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are expecting their first child in just a few months, the couple hasn’t let their relationship take a backseat.

In fact, despite their busy schedules including touring and preparations for their baby girl on the way, the 25-year-old country singer says their date nights are just as good as ever.

“They haven’t really changed. She doesn’t drink anymore — she’s a wine girl and she can’t have any wine. But other than that, it hasn’t really changed,” he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

Brown is currently on tour with Jason Aldean. And although he’ll be on the road through October, traveling for work is just part of their relationship.

“This is our ‘normal’ and I am so blessed to be able to watch him live his dream every night and for all the memories we create on the road and the exploring we get to do together,” Katelyn wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Being on tour has also given the couple countless opportunities to be “super tourists” when they have some downtime on the road, exploring new cities across the U.S. and Canada alike.

“If there’s a cool go-kart track, we’ll go ride go-karts. We like to see movies and go out to eat. Depending on if there’s something iconic in the city, we’ll go check it out,” Brown shares with PEOPLE.

While in Nashville, Tennessee, though, the country singer and his wife are big fans of the Bourbon Steak restaurant inside the JW Marriott Nashville hotel.

“It’s her favorite place to go to,” Brown says.

In keeping their date nights a priority before baby comes, the couple is taking it to the next level through Bumble‘s Country Couples for a Cause campaign, which launched Wednesday. Fans can have a chance to win a double date with Brown and Katelyn, and $25,000 will be donated to their charity of choice: Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“I got to go into the headquarters of Boys & Girls Clubs and listen to what they’re all about. I really felt at home whenever they were telling me what’s going on. It’s a bunch of older mentors who come in and hang out with kids who don’t really have anywhere to go after school,” Brown explains.

“I really connected with them, so I started hanging out with the kids at my shows,” he tells PEOPLE. “[For] some of them, it was their first concert, and we’d give them tickets. They kept asking me and Kate to adopt them.”

The parents-to-be see the Bumble initiative as a “new way to meet fans” and a chance to give back to an organization near and dear to them.

While date nights are still so important to the “Heaven” singer and Katelyn, they’ve also been spending time preparing for their daughter to arrive soon.

“We’re getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about. We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time. I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here,” Brown tells PEOPLE.

Between touring, date nights and a baby on the way, the couple already have their hands full. However, they aren’t stopping there: “We’re working on music right now and we’re gonna try and get some more music out as quickly as possible and just see what happens,” says Brown.

To enter the Country Couples for a Cause campaign, download the Bumble app and enter in Date or BFF mode.