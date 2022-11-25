Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share Reflections on Their Family on Thanksgiving: 'So Blessed'

Kane Brown is having the best Thanksgiving with his family.

The country singer and wife Katelyn spent the family holiday with daughters Kodi Jane, 10 months, and Kingsley Rose, 3.

"So grateful for countless blessing every day, but thinking of them a little extra today ❤️ wishing everyone a happy, healthy and safe holiday," the mom of two captioned a video she shared, which shows Kane spending time with their two daughters.

"Thanking God for this beautiful family he's blessed me with xo."

Sharing his own feelings on the holiday alongside an Instagram photo carousel, saying he is "so thankful" for his family.

"First off I am so thankful for this amazing woman/mother. Second I am so blessed to live another day with my amazing girls and 3rd today was a good day I hope y'all's was as well ❤️," he wrote alongside family photos shared

Earlier this month, Katelyn, 30, shared a series of beautiful photos from a dreamy celebration for daughter Kingsley's birthday, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with the 3-year-old's name on it.

"Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines so bright and I love watching you turn into the person you are meant to be 💕."

The mom of two also shared an adorable video of Kingsley blowing out her birthday candles on a two-tiered cake with help from her country singer dad.

The 29-year-old father of two sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings last month, which aired Wednesday, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had,"