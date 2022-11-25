Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share Reflections on Their Family on Thanksgiving: 'So Blessed'

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are sharing their gratitude for their lives with daughters Kodi, 10 months, and Kingsley, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 12:45 PM
Kane Brown Thanksgiving
Photo: Katelyn Brown Instagram

Kane Brown is having the best Thanksgiving with his family.

The country singer and wife Katelyn spent the family holiday with daughters Kodi Jane, 10 months, and Kingsley Rose, 3.

"So grateful for countless blessing every day, but thinking of them a little extra today ❤️ wishing everyone a happy, healthy and safe holiday," the mom of two captioned a video she shared, which shows Kane spending time with their two daughters.

"Thanking God for this beautiful family he's blessed me with xo."

Sharing his own feelings on the holiday alongside an Instagram photo carousel, saying he is "so thankful" for his family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"First off I am so thankful for this amazing woman/mother. Second I am so blessed to live another day with my amazing girls and 3rd today was a good day I hope y'all's was as well ❤️," he wrote alongside family photos shared

Earlier this month, Katelyn, 30, shared a series of beautiful photos from a dreamy celebration for daughter Kingsley's birthday, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with the 3-year-old's name on it.

"Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines so bright and I love watching you turn into the person you are meant to be 💕."

The mom of two also shared an adorable video of Kingsley blowing out her birthday candles on a two-tiered cake with help from her country singer dad.

The 29-year-old father of two sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings last month, which aired Wednesday, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had,"

Related Articles
Pregnant Hunter McGrady Expresses Gratitude for Son Hudson on Thanksgiving: 'Beautiful Boy'
Pregnant Hunter McGrady Expresses Gratitude for Son Hudson on Thanksgiving: 'Beautiful Boy'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room; Joanna Gaines Thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines Judges Gingerbread Houses on Thanksgiving — and Shows Son Crew's 'Honorable Mention'
Mindy Kaling attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration; Mindy Kaling's Son Spencer Hides Out For a Moment with His Car on Thanksgiving
Mindy Kaling's Son Spencer Sneaks Away for a Moment of Peace with His Toy Car on Thanksgiving
Usher Raymond attends the Healthy Thanksgiving meals giveaway
Usher and Sons Usher V and Nayvid Give Back to Atlanta Families on Thanksgiving
Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Thanksgiving
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Spend Quality Time with Daughter Kaavia During Chic Thanksgiving
https://www.instagram.com/ashleygraham/. Ashley Graham/Instagram; MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 16: Ashley Graham attends the Calendario Pirelli 2023 Presentation at Pirelli HangarBicocca on November 16, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)
Ashley Graham Sons Play Together as She Celebrates Her First Thanksgiving as a Mom of Three
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Tori Roloff Zach Thanksgiving
Tori Roloff Thanks Husband Zach and Mother-in-Law Amy for Taking Over Holiday After She Gets Sick
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
Andy Cohen Enjoys Thanksgiving Day Parade with Son Ben in New York City
Andy Cohen and Son Ben, 3, Marvel at New York's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 'We Had a Ball!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXbaczLLgM/. Vanessa Lachey/Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share Scenes from Their Family's Thanksgiving in Hawaii: 'Sending Love'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW4ILmpiTL/?hl=en. Kate Bosworth/Instagram
Kate Bosworth Says She's 'Grateful' for Justin Long in Thanksgiving Post: 'You Make Life So Much Fun'
Tessa Hilton Shares Son Caspian's First Halloween Costume, Baby Yoda
Barron Hilton Shares Intimate Photos of His and Wife Tessa's First Thanksgiving as a Family of 4
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos