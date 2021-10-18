Kane Brown Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kingsley, 23 Months, Rocking Out on Stage

Just like her dad, Kingsley Rose belongs on stage!

On Sunday, Kane Brown, 27, shared an adorable video of his 23-month-old daughter dancing on stage before his concert in Dallas on his Blessed & Free tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the heartwarming video, Kingsley, whom Brown shares with wife Katelyn, stands on stage and dances around with her country singer dad while the band practices in the background.

As she rocks out, Kingsley wears a pair of cat ears as well as oversized headphones to protect her ears from the loud music. For the sweet moment, the little one sports a star sweater with an orange pair of shorts.

"Dallas I hope y'all are ready tonight because Kingsley Rose is 🔥❤️," Brown writes, as his wife teases in the comments, "She's too cool for us babe 🔥😍❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the musician and his wife celebrated their three-year anniversary — and Brown shared a sweet carousel of photos of the couple throughout their years together.

"Happy anniversary to my rock, my best friend, the best mother and wife I could ask for!" the new dad captioned his post. "From 21 to 28 baby I can't wait to grow even older with you ❤️ here's some flash backs 🥲."

In March, Brown opened up to PEOPLE about how much their daughter had changed their lives "for the better."

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," the "Lose It" musician joked. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."