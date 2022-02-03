"I just wanted you and let everyone else know how appreciative I am of you!" Kane Brown writes on Instagram

Kane Brown Thanks Wife Katelyn for Staying Home with Two Kids While He's on Tour: 'My Rockstar'

Kane Brown is praising his "rockstar" wife for holding the fort down at home while he's out on tour.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old country artist shared a sweet Instagram post in which he gives his wife Katelyn a special shout-out for staying home with their two kids, daughters Kodi Jane, whom they welcomed in December, and 2-year-old Kingsley Rose.

"On the last leg of the tour ❤️ I just want to thank everyone on my team who made this possible, also to the venue people, the fans, and artist!! BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY my baby @katelynbrown," Kane begins. "Two babies at the house while I'm on the road for the last month and still holding the fort down."

"Your[sic] basically super woman and I just wanted you and let everyone else know how appreciative I am of you! My rockstar ❤️," he concludes the post.

Katelyn, 29, replied to the heartfelt post with a string of heart emojis.

Last month, the "Heaven" singer and his wife revealed that they recently got tattoos in honor of their new addition to the family. The couple also has tattoos honoring their daughter Kingsley Rose.

Kane showed off their new ink on Instagram with a photo of the couple holding hands. Both Kane and Katelyn got their daughter's name printed in bolded black ink — Kane's tattoo on his hand and Katelyn's on her inner forearm.

While Kane's art simply reads "Kodi," his wife opted to print their daughter's first and middle name, "Kodi Jane."

Katelyn documented the tattooing process on her Instagram page, writing, "Mom and Dad matching again✨✨✨ Kodi Jane 💕"

Baby Kodi was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," the "One Mississippi" singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents with the newborn. He also shared a close-up of the infant.