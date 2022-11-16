Kane Brown Says He Sees Wife in Daughter Kingsley as She Sits in Bed: 'Just Needs Her Heating Pad'

Kane Brown thinks his wife has a mini-me on her hands.

Sharing a video of the couple's older daughter, Kingsley Rose, 3, in the couple's bed on Instagram Wednesday, the little one is comfy in the middle, surrounded by blankets and pillows with a plate of food.

As he walks up closer, Brown sees Kingsley wearing a pair of adult glasses and watching a video on a cellphone.

"When I look at her I see Kate," the country singer captioned the video, referencing wife Katelyn Brown. "Just needs her heating pad and me to turn the lights off lmfao."

Last month, Brown, 28, sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with daughter Kingsley and Kodi Jane, 9 months.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown said he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," added Brown.

The "One Thing Right" artist and Kingsley love to be silly together — in August, Brown shared another cute video with the toddler as they played in the bathroom sink.

In the clip, the little girl laughed hysterically as her daddy reacted to her turning the sink water on and off.

Brown even started to poke his head into the water, taking drinks and swishing them around his mouth before spitting them out. The whole time, Kingsley is full of giggles.

The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed Kingsley one year later.