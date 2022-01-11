Kane Brown Shares Photo of His 'Cute Baby Girl' Kingsley's UGA Cheerleading Outfit: 'Go Dawgs'

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn shared adorable photos of their 2-year-old daughter Kingsley ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship

Kane Brown can't get over his adorable little cheerleader.

On Monday, the "One Mississippi" singer, 28, shared a photo to Instagram of his daughter Kingsley Rose dressed in a Georgia Bulldogs cheerleading costume ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In the sweet shot, the 2-year-old sweetly poses in the red and white outfit with a matching hair bow.

"Game time baby! Let's go dawgs 🔥 whatever happens you're still cute baby girl ❤️" Brown captioned the post before sharing clips of his time at the game where the University of Georgia beat the University of Alabama.

Brown shares Kingsley with wife Katelyn, 29, who commented under the post, "Gooo dawgs !!!!!!!❤️🔥." She also shared her own photo of their baby girl smiling in her Georgia Bulldogs outfit on her Instagram Story.

In October, Brown celebrated Kingsley's second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party. "Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already," he wrote on Instagram.

The country music star told PEOPLE in March that Kingsley "completely changed our lives for the better." He added, "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better."

Along with Kingsley, the couple is also parents to daughter Kodi Jane, whom they welcomed less than two weeks ago. Kodi was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents with the newborn. He also shared a close-up of the infant.

Added Katelyn, "Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕"

The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed Kingsley one year later. This time around, the Browns chose to keep their pregnancy with Kodi private and Katelyn said it was the "best decision I've ever made," calling her pregnancy "so sacred and special."

"Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.