Kane Brown Shares Adorable Family Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi Ahead of 2022 VMAs

The country singer and wife Katelyn are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2½, and Kodi, 7 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 11:10 AM
Kane Brown and family
Photo: Kane Brown/Instagram

Kane Brown's girls showed their full support for their dad ahead of his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The country artist, 28, shared a sweet family photo with wife Katelyn and their daughters Kingsley Rose, 2½, and Kodi Jane, 7 months, before the couple left for their night out at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the cute Instagram shot, Kane and Kingsley hold up peace signs for the camera while Katelyn smiles and positions Kodi for the picture.

"@vmas ready ❤️❤️," he captioned the shot.

During Sunday's awards show, Brown became the first male country artist to perform on the show, singing his new track "Grand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Brown gave fans a glimpse at his silly "bedtime routine" with daughter Kingsley.

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Kingsley sat on Brown's lap as she made funny faces at the camera before bursting into laughter. After making a silly face, Kane started to giggle and threw his hands into the air, prompting Kingsley to laugh even harder.

"You're so funny," he told his little girl.

Brown teased in the caption, "My bedtime routine is not approved by @katelynbrown 😂"

The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later. The country star will release his upcoming album Different Man — featuring a duet with Katelyn — on Sept. 9.

Related Articles
Kane Brown and his daughter Kingsley Brown
Watch Kane Brown and Daughter Kingsley's Giggle-Filled 'Bedtime Routine' in Adorable Video
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy to Perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Whitney Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Kane Brown
Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley, 2, Can't Stop Giggling as They Play with the Sink in Sweet Video
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance'
Cardi B and son
Cardi B Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Wave, 11 Months: 'So Handsome'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has ‘Perfect Sunday’ with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has 'Perfect Sunday' with Baby Daughter Malti and Family Dogs: Photos
Kane Brown's children
Kane Brown's Daughters Kodi and Kingsley Sweetly Lounge Outside Together in New Photo: 'My World'
Kane Brown holding his children at home
Kane Brown Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
Kane Brown shares pic of daughter Kingsley
Kane Brown Shares Photo of His 'Cute Baby Girl' Kingsley's UGA Cheerleading Outfit: 'Go Dawgs'
Former England footballer David Beckham looks dapper while pictured with his daughter Harper Seven together with Domenico Dolce going to the Riva event at the Fenice theatre in Venice.
David Beckham Reveals Harper Is Inspired by Lionesses Soccer Team in Sweet Message Before Big Win
Tori and Zach Roloff's children Jackson and Josiah
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months