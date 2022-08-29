Kane Brown Shares Adorable Family Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi Ahead of 2022 VMAs

Kane Brown's girls showed their full support for their dad ahead of his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The country artist, 28, shared a sweet family photo with wife Katelyn and their daughters Kingsley Rose, 2½, and Kodi Jane, 7 months, before the couple left for their night out at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the cute Instagram shot, Kane and Kingsley hold up peace signs for the camera while Katelyn smiles and positions Kodi for the picture.

"@vmas ready ❤️❤️," he captioned the shot.

During Sunday's awards show, Brown became the first male country artist to perform on the show, singing his new track "Grand."

Earlier this month, Brown gave fans a glimpse at his silly "bedtime routine" with daughter Kingsley.

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Kingsley sat on Brown's lap as she made funny faces at the camera before bursting into laughter. After making a silly face, Kane started to giggle and threw his hands into the air, prompting Kingsley to laugh even harder.

"You're so funny," he told his little girl.

Brown teased in the caption, "My bedtime routine is not approved by @katelynbrown 😂"

The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later. The country star will release his upcoming album Different Man — featuring a duet with Katelyn — on Sept. 9.