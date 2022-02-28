Kane Brown Says Daughter Kingsley Is 'Starting to Get Into Her Big Sister Role' with Baby Kodi
Kingsley Rose is enjoying her new title as big sister.
Kane Brown, 28, spoke with Audacy's Katie Neal last week on Superstar Power Hour where he chatted about his 8-week-old daughter Kodi Jane and how 2-year-old daughter Kingsley is feeling about having a little sister.
"Kingsley's starting to get into her big sister role," says the country singer, who welcomed daughter Kodi with wife Katelyn in December.
The "One Mississippi" artist says while Kingsley "knew there was a baby" on the way, he's unsure if she was aware that baby Kodi was "there to stay."
"But now if [Kodi] makes any type of noise, she's like, 'Baby!' Then she either makes you go check it out or she goes to check it out," he adds.
Kane also shares his feeings on being a girl dad of two.
"I love it," he says. "They're neat and clean and Kingsley picks up after herself and I'm like, 'This is amazing.' "
Baby Kodi Jane was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirmed last month.
"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents with the newborn. He also shared a close-up of the infant.
Added Katelyn, "Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕."