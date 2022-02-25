Kane and Katelyn Brown welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane, on Dec. 30, PEOPLE confirmed last month

Kane Brown Reveals Inspiration Behind Kodi Jane's Name and What They Initially Wanted to Call Her

Kane Brown is revealing how he and wife Katelyn decided on the adorable name for their newborn baby girl.

The country star, 28, spoke with Audacy's Katie Neal this week on Superstar Power Hour where he gave fans an update on his 8-week-old daughter Kodi Jane and shared how he came up with the little girl's moniker. Kane and Katelyn are also parents to 2-year-old Kingsley Rose.

"We were of course trying to think of a K. The whole time when we had Kingsley, our next baby we were gonna name them Knight," Kane explains. "We were hoping it was gonna be a boy at first but when we found out it was gonna be a girl I was like, 'We could still name her Knight.' "

The "One Mississippi" artist says he eventually came up with the name Kodi while at their sex reveal party.

"It was me and like nine other people on our back porch at the gender reveal and I was like, 'What about Kodi?' And everybody was trying to decide if we were gonna go 'y' or 'ie,' " he recalls.

As for her middle name, Kane says Jane is also Katelyn's grandmother's middle name.

"Kingsley has Kate's middle name and her other grandma's middle name," he adds.

Baby Kodi Jane was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents with the newborn. He also shared a close-up of the infant.

Last month, the "Heaven" singer and his wife revealed that they recently got tattoos in honor of their new addition to the family. The couple also has tattoos honoring their daughter Kingsley Rose.