Kane Brown Reveals How Daughter Kingsley Changed His Life: 'Just Holding Her Makes My Day Better'

The country music star talks to PEOPLE about helping Lowe's launch an initiative to give back to his hometown of Chattanooga: "I love that I get to do what I wish somebody would have done for me"

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed their first child in 2019 and the parents have adjusted to their new life with ease.

"Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," the country music star tells PEOPLE exclusively about what it's been like having a 17-month-old daughter around the house.

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," he jokes. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Brown, 27, hasn't let fatherhood get in the way of his work, using the time off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic to release new music and launch his own record label. He admits he couldn't have done any of it without the support of his wife.

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," he says. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, Kingsley Image zoom Kingsley, Katelyn and Kane Brown with their dogs | Credit: KANE BROWN/INSTAGRAM

The couple, who wed in 2018, enjoy nothing more than spending their time hanging out with their bundle of joy.

"We love to go in her room, put on a movie, lay on the floor, and she'll climb on top of us," he describes. "Our time is our family time, so it's just great. She does everything with us, she's the easiest baby, and we're just worried about our second one."

While the pair haven't decided when they'll have another child, they are resetting their expectations for when it does happen, because "this one's so easy that the next one's probably going to be crazy — at least that's how everybody tells us it happens."

Kane Brown family Image zoom Credit: Kane Brown/Instagram

The loving parents are shocked at how mature little Kingsley is and how quickly her personality has developed.

"Even with her facial expressions, everybody that sees her says she has so many facial expressions for a baby," he describes. "She'll tell the dog to 'shush' if it's barking. Just wild! I don't want her to grow too fast, but I can't wait for when she actually starts talking just to see what she says."

One thing she already has in common with her dad is a love of music. "She's into Cocomelon right now. When that comes on, she's running towards it," he says.

"When she was younger, we would play music for my daughter, and it would make her stop crying, which I loved," he pointed out. "Then the other day, we were sitting out by the pool and 'Be Like That' came on the radio and she was doing her thing. And then all of a sudden, she turned her head and started walking towards the speaker, so it was just cool to realize she recognized the song. It just made my day."

Kane Brown Lowe's 3 Image zoom Credit: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Parenting isn't the only thing keeping the award-winning musician busy while he enjoys the extended time at home. Brown has teamed up with Lowe's to launch 100 Hometowns, an initiative to complete 100 impact projects this year as part of a $10 million commitment to give back to the communities the retailer serves.

The home improvement store is inviting people to nominate a hometown project in need of restoration, and they will award 100 grants in June to help recipients complete projects to build, repair, beautify, inspire and improve 100 communities across the country.

The star chose the East Lake Boys & Girls Club in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, something that means more to him as a former Lowe's associate.

"I started working at Lowe's before my music career started, and they took me to the Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga, and we got to go in and check out some things that we're going to repair," he reveals. "We're going to knock down some walls, columns and do some painting. It's going to be nice to shine it up for the kids whenever they go in and have somewhere nice to play."

Kane Brown Lowe's Image zoom Credit: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

For the "Cool Again" singer, it was the perfect opportunity to use his platform to help kids who are growing up like he did.

"I just love helping people in general. Growing up with a rough life, I wish somebody would have just stepped up and helped me," he confesses. "So now with the platform I have, I love that I get to do what I wish somebody would have done for me, and it means the world to me just to be able to put a smile on at least one or two people's faces."

The artist says coming from a similar background helps him understand the needs of those who are struggling in his hometown.

"I'm so grateful for growing up how I did, not really having anything, and being where I'm at now just so I can relate to both sides and remember what I went through," he says, "it really helps me want to help other people."

For Brown, it's important to pay good deeds forward and to eventually inspire his daughter through the positive use of his celebrity status.