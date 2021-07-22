Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their baby girl Kingsley Rose in October 2019

Kane Brown Receives Special Visit from Daughter Kingsley, 20 Months, on Tour — See the Cute Pics!

Kane Brown has an adorable new groupie!

The country singer, 27, received a special visit from his wife Katelyn Brown and their daughter Kingsley Rose, 20 months, while performing on the road this week.

Katelyn shared a series of photos from the adorable reunion to Instagram Tuesday, featuring the new dad and his baby girl spending time together backstage. Kane is gearing up for his Blessed & Free tour, which hits the road this October.

In the sweet pictures, baby Kingsley sports a pair of oversized headphones to protect her hearing at the concert while Kane wears a blue hat printed with the word "Family."

"Had such a special weekend with the family!" the mom of one writes. "Finally got to go to daddy's shows! 💕 thank you @alexalvga for always capturing the most special moments."

Left: Credit: Alex Alvga/Katelyn Brown/Instagram Center: Credit: Alex Alvga/Katelyn Brown/Instagram Right: Credit: Alex Alvga/Katelyn Brown/Instagram

Kane, who dropped his latest single "Memory" with blackbear earlier this month, also posted a cute photo of the family affair, writing on Instagram, "The fam got to come out this week ❤️"

Last month, the singer caught up with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the CMT Music Awards, which Kane co-hosted with Kelsea Ballerini, and talked about life with his daughter and how fast his baby girl is growing up.

Kane Brown fam pics Credit: Alex Alvga/Katelyn Brown/Instagram

"She's getting a personality on her," Kane said of his daughter. "She's about to be 2 so she's just running around the place."

The musician said that he and his wife are just "waiting for [Kingsley] to talk."

"She said 'wow' today or 'woah.' She says 'Dada,' perfectly," he added with a smile.

During the episode, Kane said of his first child, "That's my little girl, man. She's my best friend."

But the "very beginning" of Kingsley's life involved some "hurt" feelings for the father of one, as Kingsley "just wanted her mom all the time."