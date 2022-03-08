"It's awesome, man. My wife's a superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," said the country music star

Kane Brown Praises 'Superwoman' Wife Katelyn for Getting Baby Kodi to Sleep 'Through the Night'

Kane Brown is giving much-deserved credit to his wife Katelyn.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards Monday night, the 28-year-old country music star praised Katelyn's parenting skills, calling her a "superwoman."

Speaking to ET, the "Heaven" singer talked about the couple welcoming their second daughter Kodi Jane ahead of the new year. Kodi was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long.

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," said Kane per ET. "It's been an awesome transition."

The couple got married in 2018 and also share daughter Kingsley Rose, 2.

"I'll be really excited whenever she's around Kingsley's age and she can start talking and communicating," added Kane to ET. "But right now it's just been awesome."

Kingsley Rose has been very welcoming of her little sister, Kane explained.

"You know, she kisses her all the time, but she doesn't realize she's putting her weight on her," he said to ET. "But yeah, she's killing it [as a big sister]."

Last month, Kane spoke with Audacy's Katie Neal last week on Superstar Power Hour where he chatted about Kodi Jane and how Kingsley Rose is feeling about having a little sister.

"Kingsley's starting to get into her big sister role," he said. The artist added that while Kingsley Rose "knew there was a baby" on the way, he's unsure if she was aware that Kodi Jane was "there to stay."

"But now if [Kodi] makes any type of noise, she's like, 'Baby!' Then she either makes you go check it out or she goes to check it out," he adds.