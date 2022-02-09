Kane and Katelyn Brown welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane, on Dec. 30, PEOPLE confirmed last month

Kane Brown on Why He and Wife Katelyn Kept Second Pregnancy a Secret — and How They Hid Her Bump

Kane Brown is revealing new details about how he and wife Katelyn kept their recent pregnancy under wraps.

In an interview on the Bobby Bones Show, the country star, 28, explained why he and his wife wanted to hide the pregnancy as they wanted to announce it on their own terms without fans finding out first.

"I'm not bashing anybody, but last time, I sent a picture to my older brother, and he put it on social media before we announced it," Brown shared. "So everybody already knew about it, and it was kind of upsetting."

The singer said a similar issue happened with their engagement when eagle-eyed fans "saw the ring on her finger" during a video they shot in their car.

"So it was like, 'We want this — to say that we're having a baby on our own terms,' " he added.

Brown went on to share that he and his wife, who also share 2-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose, had to be extra careful when it came to posting on social media.

"It was crazy, man. I had to stay off social media, because people were sending us stuff. So we had, like, bags that said 'Kodi' on it, new bassinets that Kingsley is too big for," he recalled. "And we would do videos, we would have to see what was in the background to make sure. It was insane."

As for when fans saw Katelyn in person, Brown said he had to come up with creative ways to hide her bump.

"If I saw a fan that I knew was gonna recognize me, I would, like, stand on that side of her, and I would have her pushing the stroller, just to do whatever I could to block her," he said.

Baby Kodi Jane was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirmed last month.