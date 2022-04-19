Kane Brown Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'

Kane Brown loves his role as a girl dad.

On Sunday, the country singer, 28, shared a sweet new photo on Instagram featuring his two little girls, Kingsley Rose, 2, and Kodi Jane, 3 months.

Brown, who shares his daughters with wife Katelyn, holds both of his girls close to his chest while smiling for the camera. Both Kingsley and Kodi wear pastel pink in the picture while Brown sports a plain white tee.

"Coco melon with vomit on the shirt.... Doesn't get much better ❤️," Brown captioned the post.

Katelyn, who tied the knot with Brown in 2018, replied to the cute shot, "My world in one picture 🙏🏼😭"

Last month, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards, the "Heaven" singer praised Katelyn's parenting skills, calling her a "superwoman."

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," said Brown. "It's been an awesome transition."

"I'll be really excited whenever [Kodi's] around Kingsley's age and she can start talking and communicating," he added. "But right now it's just been awesome."

Kingsley has also been very welcoming of her little sister, whom the couple welcomed in December.