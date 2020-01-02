Kane Brown Gives a Tour of Daughter Kingsley's Nursery as His Wife Calls Him the 'Best Swaddler'

Kane Brown is taking fans inside his daughter Kingsley’s room!

The country singer, 26, and his wife Katelyn gave Extra a tour of their baby girl’s nursery, which Katelyn calls “their new favorite room.”

Their 9-week-old’s enchanted forest-themed nursery features a portrait of a regal lion, white furniture and a “badass” neon sign of her name.

“I’m kind of the diaper changer, but he is the best swaddler,” the mom of one, 26, said about her husband. “He gets her in there and she stops crying right away.”

And when the family of three is on the road, baby Kingsley will also have her own section of the tour bus.

“We get a new tour bus in January so they’re going to knock out half the couch beside our bed and put in a crib so she’ll be able to sleep back there with us,” said Brown, who will kick off the North American leg of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour at the end of February.

Image zoom Alex Alvga

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In November, the dad of one jokingly told PEOPLE how his daughter, who was born on Oct. 29, is taking after him.

“She’s starting to look more like me. I feel bad for my wife. But she has her nose,” he said.

And in December, baby Kingsley celebrated her first holiday season with her loved ones. “I’m just excited to give her presents at Christmas, on birthdays… just giving her the best life,” Brown said at the time.

RELATED: Kingsley Rose Brown, North West, Blue Ivy Carter and 9 More Celeb Kids Who Inspired Their Musical Parents to Write Songs

After Kingsley’s birth, the country star released his single “For My Daughter,” telling his fans and followers that he vowed to be the best father possible. “I grew up without a dad so I’m gonna be the best one I can be! Love you baby girl,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents. I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up,” Brown said in a statement along with the single release.