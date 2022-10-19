Celebrity Parents Kane Brown Talks Fatherhood, Says He Always Wanted to Give His Kids the 'Life That I Never Had' The country singer and wife Katelyn are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 10 months By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 01:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kane Brown/Instagram Kane Brown always knew he wanted to be a supportive dad. The country star, 28, sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings, which aired Wednesday, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 3 this month, and Kodi Jane, 10 months. Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there." "I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," adds Brown, who shares his girls with wife Katelyn. During the interview, Brown is also joined by his older daughter Kingsley, whom he calls his "best friend." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kane Brown/Instagram Kane Brown and His Daughters Are Decked Out in Georgia Bulldogs Gear in Adorable Family Photo "She's just fun, she makes my days better," says the "Thank God" artist. Earlier this month, Brown shared a sweet family photo on Instagram featuring his wife and their two daughters all wearing Bulldogs gear to support the University of Georgia football team. In the cute shot, Katelyn held Kodi on her lap while Kane kept Kingsley on his and the family of four smiled for the camera. Kodi looked adorable in a black onesie with a red and white striped headband while Kingsley wore a Bulldogs cheerleading uniform. "Put go dawgs on my head stone 🤘🏾," Brown captioned the photo. Katelyn also posted a sweet picture on her Instagram of Brown and Kingsley in their outfits as Kingsley put her head on her dad's leg and Brown had his hand on her back. The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.