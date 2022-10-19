Kane Brown always knew he wanted to be a supportive dad.

The country star, 28, sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings, which aired Wednesday, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 3 this month, and Kodi Jane, 10 months.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," adds Brown, who shares his girls with wife Katelyn.

During the interview, Brown is also joined by his older daughter Kingsley, whom he calls his "best friend."

"She's just fun, she makes my days better," says the "Thank God" artist.

Earlier this month, Brown shared a sweet family photo on Instagram featuring his wife and their two daughters all wearing Bulldogs gear to support the University of Georgia football team.

In the cute shot, Katelyn held Kodi on her lap while Kane kept Kingsley on his and the family of four smiled for the camera. Kodi looked adorable in a black onesie with a red and white striped headband while Kingsley wore a Bulldogs cheerleading uniform.

"Put go dawgs on my head stone 🤘🏾," Brown captioned the photo.

Katelyn also posted a sweet picture on her Instagram of Brown and Kingsley in their outfits as Kingsley put her head on her dad's leg and Brown had his hand on her back.

The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.