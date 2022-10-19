Kane Brown Talks Fatherhood, Says He Always Wanted to Give His Kids the 'Life That I Never Had'

The country singer and wife Katelyn are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 10 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 01:02 PM
Kane Brown holding his children at home
Photo: Kane Brown/Instagram

Kane Brown always knew he wanted to be a supportive dad.

The country star, 28, sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings, which aired Wednesday, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 3 this month, and Kodi Jane, 10 months.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," adds Brown, who shares his girls with wife Katelyn.

During the interview, Brown is also joined by his older daughter Kingsley, whom he calls his "best friend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kane-brown/" data-inlink="true">Kane Brown</a> and his daughter Kingsley Brown
Kane Brown/Instagram

"She's just fun, she makes my days better," says the "Thank God" artist.

Earlier this month, Brown shared a sweet family photo on Instagram featuring his wife and their two daughters all wearing Bulldogs gear to support the University of Georgia football team.

In the cute shot, Katelyn held Kodi on her lap while Kane kept Kingsley on his and the family of four smiled for the camera. Kodi looked adorable in a black onesie with a red and white striped headband while Kingsley wore a Bulldogs cheerleading uniform.

"Put go dawgs on my head stone 🤘🏾," Brown captioned the photo.

Katelyn also posted a sweet picture on her Instagram of Brown and Kingsley in their outfits as Kingsley put her head on her dad's leg and Brown had his hand on her back.

The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.

Related Articles
kane brown/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMKl2ZsAqE/.
Kane Brown and His Daughters Are Decked Out in Georgia Bulldogs Gear in Adorable Family Photo
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Their Second Baby Together
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Harlan: 'Answered Prayers'
Kane Brown and family
Kane Brown Shares Adorable Family Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi Ahead of 2022 VMAs
Jon and Summer Pardi Where was the image taken - their home in Tennessee When was the image taken - 09/22 Who took the photograph - Laura Moll Full credit line – Laura Moll Photography Source contact information: Name: Jennifer Vessio Phone: E-mail: jennifer.g.vessio@gmail.com
Jon Pardi and Pregnant Wife Summer Reveal Sex of Baby in Sweet Video: 'Our Little Pardi'
Mark Wahlberg with his kids
Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved from L.A. to Nevada to Give His Kids a 'Better Life': It Made 'Sense for Us'
Card Placeholder Image
From Tom Brady's Kids to Patrick Mahomes' Daughter: Meet NFL Dads' Cutest Little Cheerleaders
Kane Brown and his daughter Kingsley Brown
Watch Kane Brown and Daughter Kingsley's Giggle-Filled 'Bedtime Routine' in Adorable Video
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn's Ideal Date Night Is Sitting on the Front Porch — with Wine!
Kane Brown
Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley, 2, Can't Stop Giggling as They Play with the Sink in Sweet Video
Kane Brown shares pic of daughter Kingsley
Kane Brown Shares Photo of His 'Cute Baby Girl' Kingsley's UGA Cheerleading Outfit: 'Go Dawgs'
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Kane Brown Says He and Wife Katelyn Are 'Perfect for Each Other' and Talks Their Long-Awaited Collab
Kane Brown's children
Kane Brown's Daughters Kodi and Kingsley Sweetly Lounge Outside Together in New Photo: 'My World'
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Always Wanted to Be Wife No. 3 in Polygamous Marriage: 'It Seemed Easiest' 
kane brown
Kane Brown Thanks Wife Katelyn for Staying Home with Two Kids While He's on Tour: 'My Rockstar'
Kane Brown holding his children at home
Kane Brown Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'