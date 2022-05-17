Kane Brown's Daughters Kodi and Kingsley Sweetly Lounge Outside Together in New Photo: 'My World'

Sisterly love!

On Tuesday, Kane Brown posted an adorable photo on Instagram of his daughters Kingsley Rose, 2, and Kodi Jane, 4 months, snuggled up to one another while lounging outside.

In the sweet shot, big sister Kingsley smiles for the camera while wrapping her arm around her baby sister. Kingsley wears a cute Minnie Mouse tank top while Kodi looks cozy in a blue onesie.

"My world ❤️," the country singer, 28, captioned the heartwarming post.

Last month, Brown's wife Katelyn posted a loving photo of the family of four as they celebrated Easter together.

"Happy Easter from our family to yours! 🐰 🙏🏼," Katelyn wrote alongside a sunny shot of the family sitting outside together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in March, the "Heaven" singer praised Katelyn's parenting skills, calling her a "superwoman."

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," said Brown. "It's been an awesome transition."

"I'll be really excited whenever [Kodi's] around Kingsley's age and she can start talking and communicating," he added. "But right now it's just been awesome."

Kingsley has also been very welcoming of her little sister, whom the couple welcomed in December.