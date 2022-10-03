Celebrity Parents Kane Brown and His Daughters Are Decked Out in Georgia Bulldogs Gear in Adorable Family Photo The country singer and wife Katelyn are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 9 months By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 04:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: kane brown/Instagram Kane Brown is starting his girls early as Georgia Bulldogs fans! On Sunday, the country star, 28, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram featuring his wife Katelyn and their two daughters Kingsley Rose, 3 this month, and Kodi Jane, 9 months, all wearing Bulldogs gear to support the University of Georgia football team. In the cute shot, Katelyn holds Kodi on her lap while Kane has Kingsley on his and the family of four smiles for the camera. Kodi looks adorable in a black onesie with a red and white striped headband while Kingsley sports a Bulldogs cheerleading uniform. "Put go dawgs on my head stone 🤘🏾," Brown captioned the photo. Katelyn also posted a sweet picture on her Instagram of Brown and Kingsley in their outfits as Kingsley rests her head on her dad's leg and he puts his hand on her back. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kane Brown Shares Adorable Family Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi Ahead of 2022 VMAs In August, Brown shared another cute family photo with Katelyn and their daughters before the couple left for their night out at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In the Instagram shot, Kane and Kingsley held up peace signs for the camera while Katelyn smiled and positioned Kodi for the picture. "@vmas ready ❤️❤️," he captioned the shot. Earlier that month, Brown gave fans a glimpse at his silly "bedtime routine" with daughter Kingsley. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Kingsley sat on Brown's lap as she made funny faces at the camera before bursting into laughter. After making a silly face, Kane started to giggle and threw his hands into the air, prompting Kingsley to laugh even harder. "You're so funny," he told his little girl. Brown teased in the caption, "My bedtime routine is not approved by @katelynbrown 😂" The musician and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.