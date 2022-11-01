Kane Brown's Daughters Dress Up as Cat and Mouse in Adorable Halloween Family Photo

Kane Brown's girls had the cutest Halloween costumes this year!

On Monday, the country singer's wife Katelyn shared an adorable picture of the family of four on Instagram, in which daughters Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 11 months, dressed up for Halloween as a cat and mouse, respectively.

The group smiled for a cute picture on their front steps together, also showing Kane, 29, and Katelyn's matching skeleton costumes.

For Kingsley's costume, the toddler wore a black sparkly tutu, a pair of cat ears and had drawn-on whiskers and a nose while her little sister sported a full mouse jumper complete with ears.

"Happy Hall🎃ween 🐭🦴🐱," Katelyn, 30, captioned the post, which also included a cute picture of Kingsley hugging Kodi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the musician sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Kane said he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," added Kane.

During the interview, Brown was also joined by his older daughter Kingsley, whom he called his "best friend."

"She's just fun, she makes my days better," said the "Thank God" artist.

The singer and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.