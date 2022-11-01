Kane Brown's Daughters Dress Up as Cat and Mouse in Adorable Halloween Family Photo

The country singer and wife Katelyn are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 11 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 04:57 PM
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Pose with Their Cat and Mouse Kids on Halloween
Photo: Katelyn Brown/Instagram

Kane Brown's girls had the cutest Halloween costumes this year!

On Monday, the country singer's wife Katelyn shared an adorable picture of the family of four on Instagram, in which daughters Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 11 months, dressed up for Halloween as a cat and mouse, respectively.

The group smiled for a cute picture on their front steps together, also showing Kane, 29, and Katelyn's matching skeleton costumes.

For Kingsley's costume, the toddler wore a black sparkly tutu, a pair of cat ears and had drawn-on whiskers and a nose while her little sister sported a full mouse jumper complete with ears.

"Happy Hall🎃ween 🐭🦴🐱," Katelyn, 30, captioned the post, which also included a cute picture of Kingsley hugging Kodi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the musician sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Kane said he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," added Kane.

During the interview, Brown was also joined by his older daughter Kingsley, whom he called his "best friend."

"She's just fun, she makes my days better," said the "Thank God" artist.

The singer and wife Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.

Related Articles
Kane Brown holding his children at home
Kane Brown Talks Fatherhood, Says He Always Wanted to Give His Kids the 'Life That I Never Had'
kane brown/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMKl2ZsAqE/.
Kane Brown and His Daughters Are Decked Out in Georgia Bulldogs Gear in Adorable Family Photo
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Bindi Irwin Shares Her Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Grace Warrior as Michael Scott
Bindi Irwin Shares Family's 'The Office' Halloween Costumes with Baby Grace as Michael Scott
Khloé Kardashian Tue Halloween
Khloé Kardashian, Daughter True and Niece Dream Are a Trio of Kittens During Halloween Outing
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Her Kids in Halloween Costumes — Including Josiah as a Baby Chick!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZEVsvrgjm/?hl=en. Erika Gifford/Instagram; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Hilary Duff Shares Photos with Her Three Kids on Halloween can we get the following story images cut please? https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilaryduff/2960904290969832706/  https://www.instagram.com/stories/hilaryduff/2961292082433908368/
Hilary Duff Shares Photos of Her Kids Dressed Up as Cute Little Animals on Halloween
Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Gus in Halloween Costume Hi! Can I get a tout and full photo of this photo posted on Mandy Moore's Instagram Story? https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandymooremm/2961344565600410299/
Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' 2nd Halloween with Adorable Photo: 'Not a Fan of Dressing Up'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkW0pb8vb7V/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D toriroloff Verified • Liked by brussakow and others toriroloff's profile picture toriroloff Verified Some how we have a 6 month old and we’re already half way to a year!! 😭 Not going to lie, this month hasn’t been the easiest. Josiah is soooo happy when he’s happy, and soooo not when he’s not. 🤦🏽‍♀️ however, he is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile! Si is lifting himself while doing tummy time! 💪🏼 He is rolling and moving all over the place! 🌀 He loves his siblings and smiles whenever they interact with him! 👦🏻👧🏻 He started solids and honestly has met a good he doesn’t like yet. 🥑🥔🍌🥦🌽 Josiah is reaching for everything! 🙋🏻‍♂️ Josiah still isn’t sleeping through the night consistently but we’re hoping this is the month for that! 🤣 We love you Si guy! 🤍 #josiahlukeroloff #zandtpartyoffive
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
Kane Brown and family
Kane Brown Shares Adorable Family Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi Ahead of 2022 VMAs
Drew and Linda Scott Pose in Sweet Homemade Pumpkin Costumes with Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Lucy Makes Her Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
For tout I need this photo https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961537653892850426/ For secondary, a split of these 2 photos https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961530954306102827/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961531336298314927/ And a split of these 2 https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961531764050166140/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/2961532005709192910/ — Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical'