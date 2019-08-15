It's Official! Kane Brown Reveals What He and Pregnant Wife Katelyn Will Name Their Baby Girl

Image zoom Kane Brown (R) and wife Katelyn Kane Brown/Instagram

Your parents can’t wait to meet you, Kingsley!

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn were honored Wednesday evening at a baby shower for their daughter on the way, thrown by Brown’s fellow country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany.

Katelyn gave her followers a tour of the decked-out rustic space on her Instagram Story, which was covered in twinkle lights, pink and purple balloons and attendees eager to celebrate.

And in one special snapshot that both Brown, 25, and Katelyn, 26, shared to their Instagram feeds, the couple revealed the name of their little girl.

“Officially announcing our baby’s name! KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!!” the “Good as You” singer captioned the photograph of him and his wife with their hands over her baby bump, next to a balloon bearing their daughter’s moniker underneath a drawing of a crown.

“Thank you @jasonaldean and @brittanyaldean for throwing us this awesome baby shower 💯 love you guys!!!” Brown concluded.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kane and Katelyn Brown's baby shower Katelyn Brown/Instagram

Image zoom Kane Brown Katelyn Brown/Instagram

Image zoom Kane and Katelyn Brown's baby shower

RELATED: A Night of “Heaven”! Kane Brown and Pregnant Wife Katelyn Shine on 2019 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Brown shared their pregnancy news on Instagram in April, captioning a photo of his wife’s sonogram, “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited,” Katelyn wrote alongside a video of herself getting the ultrasound.

“Kane, I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with💕,” added Katelyn, who wed Brown this past October.

The singer then told The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in May that the spouses were expecting a baby girl.

Image zoom Kane Brown (R) and wife Katelyn

RELATED VIDEO: Why Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Chose a “Sleek and Simple” Wedding Dress

Brown — who is currently performing on the road with Aldean, 42, through September on the Ride All Night Tour — opened up to PEOPLE about his wife’s pregnancy last month, saying date nights for the couple “haven’t really changed” despite having a baby on the way, with one exception.

“She doesn’t drink anymore — she’s a wine girl and she can’t have any wine,” he said.

While date nights are still so important to the “Heaven” singer and Katelyn, they’ve also been spending time preparing for their daughter to arrive soon.

“We’re getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about,” he told PEOPLE. “We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time. I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here.”