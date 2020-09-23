Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley, in October 2019

Kane Brown Says He Wants More Kids After Welcoming Daughter Kingsley Last Year: 'I Want a Boy, Too'

Kane Brown is hoping to have a son one day

The country singer, 26, recently opened up to Extra about wanting to have more children after welcoming daughter Kingsley Rose, 10 months, with wife Katelyn, 28, in October 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts," Brown shared, before adding that he hopes to also add a son to the family one day.

"I want a boy, too. I want a boy and a girl," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The "Worldwide Beautiful" singer added that he's raising a tough girl in Kingsley, joking that he can see her playing some high-contact sports one day.

"I play with her kind of rough, so she's already acting like she's going to play rugby or something," Brown told Extra. "I can already tell she's going to hit hard."

When asked whether he could see Kingsley taking after him musically, Brown joked his baby girl has a set of pipes on her.

"She can scream so loud she'll make your ears bleed," he joked.

Since welcoming his daughter in Oct. 2019, the proud dad has shared several sweet moments with his baby girl on social media.

In April, he told followers that Kingsley "steals her daddy's heart more and more every day."

After Kingsley's birth, the country star released his single "For My Daughter," telling his fans and followers that he vowed to be the best father possible.