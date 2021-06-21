Kane Brown and Daughter Kingsley, 19 Months, Have Adorable Sprinkler Party on Father's Day

Kane Brown enjoyed spending time with his little girl on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the country singer, 27, shared an adorable video of him playing in a sprinkler with his daughter Kingsley Rose, 19 months, as he celebrated the holiday.

In the cute Instagram clip, Brown, who shares Kingsley with his wife Katelyn Brown, crouches underneath a rainbow sprinkler while his daughter dances around in the water.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!! ❤️," the father of one writes.

Katelyn also posted a heartfelt social media tribute to her husband in honor of the special occasion.

Kane brown and daughter Credit: Kane brown

Alongside several adorable pictures of Kane with his baby girl, Katelyn writes, "You never missed a doctors appointment when I was pregnant and you haven't missed a moment ❤️ we love you more than anything and are beyond grateful for you and the love you give."

"You couldn't wait to be a dad and I can see why … you were meant to be one. HAPPY FATHERS DAY BABE! We love you ❤️," she concludes the sweet post.

Earlier this month, the "Be Like That" artist caught up with Entertainment Tonight where he talked about life with his daughter and how fast his baby girl is growing up.

"She's getting a personality on her," Brown said of his little girl. "She's about to be 2 so she's just running around the place."

Kane brown and daughter Credit: Kane brown/ instagram

The country crooner said that he and his wife are just "waiting for [Kingsley] to talk."

"She said 'wow' today or 'woah.' She says 'Dada,' perfectly," he added with a smile.

Last month, he paid tribute to his wife in honor of Mother's Day with a heartfelt Instagram post. The artist shared an adorable family photo featuring baby Kingsley at her recent baptism.