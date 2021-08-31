Kane Brown previously told PEOPLE, "I might just be biased because she's my daughter, but I think she's the perfect baby"

Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley, 22 Months, Shows Off 'Serious Face' and Her Smile in Sweet Photos

Kane Brown's baby girl has a lot to smile about!

On Monday, the "Worship You" singer, 27, shared a pair of photos on Instagram showing his 22-month-old daughter Kingsley Rose, whom he shares with wife Katelyn, showing off her serious face and her silly, smiley face.

"OKAY, serious face...... now smile 📷 NICE KINGSLEY NICE 😂❤️," the proud dad captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Brown shared an adorable father-daughter video on Instagram showcasing his and Kingsley's dance moves while jamming out to his song "One Mississippi."

"She wouldn't shake her hips like she usually does but she's dancing to my new song one Mississippi are you?🔥❤️," he wrote.

The country singer returned to his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, last week for the opening of the East Lake Boys & Girls Club — a project the country music singer told PEOPLE is "amazing" to see come together.

"It's amazing just to see it done. It's also really cool that Lowe's started it in my hometown, and I got to do the Boys & Girls Club, which I'm also really close with, so I feel like I'm giving back to them. They still have 99 other projects to go for other communities, and we're just excited that they're going to feel the same way we feel about this one," Brown said.

Brown also previously told PEOPLE about what it's like to watch his daughter grow up and begin to "communicate" with her parents.