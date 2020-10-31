Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley Rose Celebrates Her First Birthday with Cute Celebrations

Kingsley rang in her special birthday with help from some adorable rescue puppies!

Kane Brown can't believe how fast his baby girl is growing up!

The country singer and his wife, Katelyn celebrated their daughter Kingsley Rose's first birthday this week with several social media tributes and a special birthday get-together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Brown posted an adorable photo of his little girl with a heartfelt caption in honor of her milestone birthday. "I have a 1 year old wtf lol this year went way to fast as slow!!" he wrote alongside a picture of Kingsley wearing a pink sweatshirt and matching bow.

"Happy birthday angel ❤️ my big girl!" the musician, 27, added.

Katelyn replied to the sweet post, "Angel 💕."

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The mom of one, 28, also posted a too-cute picture of Kingsley as she was in awe at her birthday cake.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSLEY ROSE ! I loveee you more than you will ever know !!!!!" Katelyn captioned the picture of Kingsley sitting in her highchair. "Can’t believe you are already a year old 😭 don’t grow up to fast angel ! We love you💕."

Poking fun at his daughter's expression, Brown commented, "CAKEEEEEEEEEEEEE😂."

Shawn Johnson East also replied, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY GIRL!!"

On Saturday, Katelyn posted a photo from her daughter's birthday party, which included a visit from some adorable rescue puppies. In the picture, Kingsley is seen sitting in front of her name in lights and a balloon arch while surrounded by multiple black and white puppies.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGEL GIRL💕," Katelyn wrote, going on to give a special shoutout to "everyone else who helped us make Kingsleys special night beautiful!"

"It was such a sweet intimate night with our close friends and family :) love this baby girl so much and she loved all these puppies so much 🥰," she added.

Earlier this week, Kingsley made her music video debut in the video for Brown's latest single "Worship You."

"It was so special to film this video with our family," Katelyn told PEOPLE ahead of the release Friday.

"Kingsley was a perfect baby throughout the whole video," she continued. "She certainly isn't camera-shy and she never fussed or got upset, even though by the end of the video it was really windy!"