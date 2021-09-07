"It's so kick-ass to be back on the road," Kane Brown said over the weekend about his Blessed & Free tour

Kane Brown Brings Daughter Kingsley, 22 Months, on Tour: 'My Angel Got to Come Out This Week'

Kane Brown's daughter is helping him on the road.

The country singer recently kicked off his Blessed & Free tour with special guests Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road, and on Sunday, Brown shared photos from time spent behind the scenes with 22-month-old daughter Kingsley Rose, whom he shares with wife Katelyn.

"My angel got to come out this week ❤️," he captioned the post, which featured black-and-white images of cute moments with Kingsley.

Over the weekend, Brown celebrated being back on tour performing live, writing to his fans, "I'm so thankful for the life I have and the people I get to help along the way ❤️ y'all have truly made my dreams come true and it's so kick ass to be back on the road 🔥."

Last month, Brown shared an adorable father-daughter video on Instagram showcasing his and Kingsley's dance moves while jamming out to his song "One Mississippi."

"She wouldn't shake her hips like she usually does but she's dancing to my new song one Mississippi are you?🔥❤️," he wrote

Brown previously told PEOPLE about what it's like to watch his daughter grow up and begin to "communicate" with her parents.