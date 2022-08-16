Watch Kane Brown and Daughter Kingsley's Giggle-Filled 'Bedtime Routine' in Adorable Video

The country singer's 2½-year-old daughter can't stop laughing as she makes funny faces at the camera

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 12:45 PM
Kane Brown and his daughter Kingsley Brown
Photo: Kane Brown/Instagram

Kane Brown's daughter always knows how to make him smile.

Over the weekend, the country artist, 28, gave fans a glimpse at his "bedtime routine" with 2½-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose, whom he shares with wife Katelyn.

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Kingsley sits on Brown's lap as she makes funny faces at the camera before she bursts into laughter. After making a silly face, Kane starts to giggle and throws his hand into the air, prompting Kingsley to laugh even harder.

"You're so funny," he tells his little girl.

Brown teases in the caption, "My bedtime routine is not approved by @katelynbrown 😂"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "One Thing Right" artist and Kingsley love to be silly together — last month, Brown shared another cute video with the toddler as they played in the bathroom sink.

In the clip, the little girl laughs hysterically as her daddy reacts to her turning the sink water on and off.

Brown even starts poking his head into the water, taking drinks and swishing them around his mouth before spitting them out. The whole time, Kingsley is full of giggles.

"My best friend ♥️," he captioned the heartwarming video.

Brown and Katelyn are also parents to daughter Kodi Jane, 7 months. The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.

The country star will release his upcoming album Different Man — featuring a duet with Katelyn — on Sept. 9.

Related Articles
Kane Brown
Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley, 2, Can't Stop Giggling as They Play with the Sink in Sweet Video
Kane Brown's children
Kane Brown's Daughters Kodi and Kingsley Sweetly Lounge Outside Together in New Photo: 'My World'
Kane Brown holding his children at home
Kane Brown Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Kingsley and Kodi: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
kane-brown-1
Kane Brown Says Daughter Kingsley Is 'Starting to Get Into Her Big Sister Role' with Baby Kodi
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae
Kane Brown Praises 'Superwoman' Wife Katelyn for Getting Baby Kodi to Sleep 'Through the Night'
Kane Brown shares pic of daughter Kingsley
Kane Brown Shares Photo of His 'Cute Baby Girl' Kingsley's UGA Cheerleading Outfit: 'Go Dawgs'
kane brown
Kane Brown Reveals Inspiration Behind Kodi Jane's Name and What They Initially Wanted to Call Her
Anna Kournikova Iglesias
The Cutest Photos of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Three Kids
kane brown
Surprise! Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Welcome Baby No. 2 — Daughter Kodi Jane: See Her Photo
Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse Party: '2 Years Already'
Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse-Themed Party
Kane Brown
Kane Brown Says He Doesn't Eat Vegetables and 'Had to Be Drunk' to Try Spinach or Kale for First Time
Kane Brown
Kane Brown Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kingsley, 23 Months, Rocking Out on Stage
Kylie and stormi twinning
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 4, Shares First Official TikTok Video — See the Cute Clip
kane brown
Kane Brown Creates His Own Red Carpet for Daughter Kingsley, 2, Ahead of the 2021 CMAs
https://www.instagram.com/stories/champagnepapi/2846221499153900481/
Drake Shares Hilarious Video of Son Adonis Explaining Where He Learned to Shoot Hoops 'Like That'
missy peregrym
Missy Peregrym Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Tom Oakley: 'Profound Experience'