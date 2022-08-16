Watch Kane Brown and Daughter Kingsley's Giggle-Filled 'Bedtime Routine' in Adorable Video

Kane Brown's daughter always knows how to make him smile.

Over the weekend, the country artist, 28, gave fans a glimpse at his "bedtime routine" with 2½-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose, whom he shares with wife Katelyn.

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Kingsley sits on Brown's lap as she makes funny faces at the camera before she bursts into laughter. After making a silly face, Kane starts to giggle and throws his hand into the air, prompting Kingsley to laugh even harder.

"You're so funny," he tells his little girl.

Brown teases in the caption, "My bedtime routine is not approved by @katelynbrown 😂"

The "One Thing Right" artist and Kingsley love to be silly together — last month, Brown shared another cute video with the toddler as they played in the bathroom sink.

In the clip, the little girl laughs hysterically as her daddy reacts to her turning the sink water on and off.

Brown even starts poking his head into the water, taking drinks and swishing them around his mouth before spitting them out. The whole time, Kingsley is full of giggles.

"My best friend ♥️," he captioned the heartwarming video.

Brown and Katelyn are also parents to daughter Kodi Jane, 7 months. The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley one year later.

The country star will release his upcoming album Different Man — featuring a duet with Katelyn — on Sept. 9.