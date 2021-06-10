Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their baby girl Kingsley Rose in October 2019

Kane Brown Says Daughter Kingsley, 19 Months, Is Beginning to Get a 'Personality on Her'

Kane Brown is sharing a sweet update about his little girl.

The singer, 27, caught up with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Wednesday's CMT Music Awards, which Brown co-hosted with Kelsea Ballerini, and talked about life with his daughter Kingsley Rose, 19 months, and how fast his baby girl is growing up.

"She's getting a personality on her," Brown said of his daughter, whom he shares with his wife Katelyn Brown. "She's about to be 2 so she's just running around the place."

The country artist, who took home the award for male video of the year for his track "Worship You," shared that he and his wife are just "waiting for [Kingsley] to talk."

"She said 'wow' today or 'woah.' She says 'Dada,' perfectly," he added with a smile.

The star also discussed his upcoming Father's Day plans, for which he said he's sure his wife and daughter will surprise him with something special.

Last month, he paid tribute to his wife in honor of Mother's Day with a heartfelt social media post. The artist shared an adorable family photo featuring baby Kingsley at her recent baptism.

"We love you so much mama happy Mother's Day ❤️," he captioned the photo.

Katelyn also shared photos from their little girl's baptism on her Instagram page, writing that the event was "so special."

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mamas !!!! I couldn't have had a better weekend celebrating the baptism of Kingsley was so special ❤️ so grateful for my family," she captioned a series of photos from the memorable day.

During the episode, Brown said of his first child, "That's my little girl, man. She's my best friend."

But the "very beginning" of Kingsley's life involved some "hurt" feelings for the father of one, as Kingsley "just wanted her mom all the time."