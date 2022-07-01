Kane Brown's Daughter Kingsley, 2, Can't Stop Giggling as They Play with the Sink in Sweet Video

Kane Brown has a blast spending time with his girls.

On Thursday, the country singer, 28, shared an adorable moment on Instagram with his daughter Kingsley Rose, 2. In the cute clip, the little girl laughs hysterically as her daddy reacts to her turning the sink water on and off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brown even starts poking his head into the water, taking drinks and swishing them around his mouth before spitting them out. The whole time, Kingsley is full of giggles.

"My best friend ♥️," he captioned the video.

The musician and wife Katelyn are also parents to daughter Kodi Jane, 6 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, Brown shared a cute snap of his two little girls together. The sweet showed big sister Kingsley smiling for the camera while wrapping her arm around her baby sister. Kingsley wore a cute Minnie Mouse tank top while Kodi looked cozy in a blue onesie.

"My world ❤️," the country singer captioned the heartwarming post.

Weeks prior, he posted a photo with the girls as he clutched them close to his chest. Both Kingsley and Kodi wore pastel pink in the picture while Brown sported a plain white tee.

"Coco melon with vomit on the shirt.... Doesn't get much better ❤️," Brown captioned the post.

Katelyn, who tied the knot with Brown in 2018, replied to the cute shot, "My world in one picture 🙏🏼😭"

Kane Brown holding his children at home Credit: Kane Brown/Instagram

The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, one year later. This time around, the couple chose to keep their pregnancy with Kodi private.

"These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made," Katelyn captioned a maternity photo she posted after the big reveal.