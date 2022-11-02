Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 3rd Birthday with Butterfly Party: Photos

Happy birthday, Kingsley Rose!

Over the weekend, Kane Brown and wife Katelyn celebrated daughter Kingsley's third birthday with a pink butterfly-themed party. Katelyn, 30, shared a series of beautiful photos from the dreamy event, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with Kingsley's name on it.

"Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines so bright and I love watching you turn into the person you are meant to be 💕."

The mom of two also shared an adorable video of Kingsley blowing out her birthday candles on a two-tiered cake with help from her country singer dad.

The family's celebrations didn't stop at just Kingsley's birthday. The couple and daughters Kingsley and Kodi Jane, 11 months, also celebrated Halloween this week, dressing up in costume for a cute family picture on Monday.

Katelyn shared an adorable picture of the family of four on Instagram, in which Kingsley and Kodi dressed up for Halloween as a cat and mouse, respectively.

The group smiled for a cute picture on their front steps together, also showing Kane, 29, and Katelyn's matching skeleton costumes.

For Kingsley's costume, the toddler wore a black sparkly tutu, a pair of cat ears and had drawn-on whiskers and a nose while her little sister sported a full mouse jumper complete with ears.

"Happy Hall🎃ween 🐭🦴🐱," Katelyn captioned the post, which also included a cute picture of Kingsley hugging Kodi.