Kane and Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane's First Birthday — Watch the Cute Clip!

Kane Brown's little girl is celebrating a big moment!

On Friday, the country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn, 30, celebrated daughter Kodi Jane's first birthday, sharing a sweet post on the family's Instagram page.

The video shows Brown dancing with both Kodi and daughter Kingsley Rose, 3, in his arms as the couple's song "Thank God" plays in the back.

"Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four earlier this week, sharing a snap where the family posed for a photo in front of a gray background that hung as an ornament on a Christmas tree.

Brown wore a festive, bright green button-up shirt with a classic black suit for the photo-op. His wife wore a two-piece white outfit accessorized with a white choker necklace and long, dazzling silver earrings.

Their toddlers wore more casual ensembles, with baby Kodi smiling in a multi-color onesie as her sister Kingsley gave a peace sign smiling in white shorts, a black t-shirt and her hair in a high ponytail.

The family proudly shared the snap on their joint Instagram account, writing in the caption: "We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays #KBFamily! We hope today is filled with family and love! 🎄❤️."

Last month, the family celebrated Kingsley's third birthday with a pink butterfly-themed party. Katelyn shared a series of beautiful photos from the dreamy event, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with Kingsley's name on it.

"Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines so bright and I love watching you turn into the person you are meant to be 💕."

The country star sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings in October, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," added Brown.