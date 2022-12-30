Kane and Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane's First Birthday — Watch the Cute Clip!

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn share daughters Kodi Jane, 1, and Kingsley Rose, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 03:57 PM
Kane Brown Thanksgiving
Photo: Katelyn Brown Instagram

Kane Brown's little girl is celebrating a big moment!

On Friday, the country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn, 30, celebrated daughter Kodi Jane's first birthday, sharing a sweet post on the family's Instagram page.

The video shows Brown dancing with both Kodi and daughter Kingsley Rose, 3, in his arms as the couple's song "Thank God" plays in the back.

"Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four earlier this week, sharing a snap where the family posed for a photo in front of a gray background that hung as an ornament on a Christmas tree.

Brown wore a festive, bright green button-up shirt with a classic black suit for the photo-op. His wife wore a two-piece white outfit accessorized with a white choker necklace and long, dazzling silver earrings.

Their toddlers wore more casual ensembles, with baby Kodi smiling in a multi-color onesie as her sister Kingsley gave a peace sign smiling in white shorts, a black t-shirt and her hair in a high ponytail.

The family proudly shared the snap on their joint Instagram account, writing in the caption: "We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays #KBFamily! We hope today is filled with family and love! 🎄❤️."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kane-brown/" data-inlink="true">Kane Brown</a> and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown/instagram

Last month, the family celebrated Kingsley's third birthday with a pink butterfly-themed party. Katelyn shared a series of beautiful photos from the dreamy event, which featured balloon arches, an enchanted-looking tent and a bounce house with Kingsley's name on it.

"Cannot believe our baby girl is 3! We love you sooo much and you are our whole world!" Katelyn captioned her post on Instagram. "Your light shines so bright and I love watching you turn into the person you are meant to be 💕."

The country star sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings in October, where he opened up about his role as a dad and life with his two daughters.

Asked if he consciously thought about the father he wanted to be before welcoming his kids, Brown says he "always knew that I was gonna try to be there."

"I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had," added Brown.

Related Articles
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with a Festive Family Christmas Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmbK10P-7r/
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo
kane brown daughter birthday
Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 3rd Birthday with Butterfly Party: Photos
Kane Brown Thanksgiving
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Share Reflections on Their Family on Thanksgiving: 'So Blessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpKO2YvvOw/?hl=en ashleygreene Verified The most magical Christmas yet. #merrychristmas #grateful 3h
Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's First Christmas: 'Most Magical Christmas Yet'
Phelps Family Christmas
Michael Phelps and Sons Dress as Elves on Christmas for Sweet Family Photo
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmmH-0Ostd/
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm — See the Sweet Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmhmM8qPM2p/ scottymccreery's profile picture scottymccreery Verified Favorite Christmas cards yet😁 @minted 🎄🎅🏻🎄 Edited · 5d
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Pose with Their Cat and Mouse Kids on Halloween
Kane Brown's Daughters Dress Up as Cat and Mouse in Adorable Halloween Family Photo
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation with Husband Carter Reum: ‘Bahamas Butterfly
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
Kane Brown Jokes That When He Looks at Daughter Kingsley He Sees Wife Katelyn
Kane Brown Says He Sees Wife in Daughter Kingsley as She Sits in Bed: 'Just Needs Her Heating Pad'
Kane Brown holding his children at home
Kane Brown Talks Fatherhood, Says He Always Wanted to Give His Kids the 'Life That I Never Had'
jack osbourne
Jack Osbourne's Daughter Maple Is All Smiles During Her First Visit with Santa — See the Photo!
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids