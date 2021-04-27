Kane Brown Sweetly Calls Daughter Kingsley, 17 Months, His 'Best Friend': 'That's My Little Girl'

Kane Brown previously told PEOPLE that Kingsley, his first child with wife Katelyn, "has completely changed our lives for the better"

Kane Brown is one proud papa!

The 27-year-old country singer couldn't resist raving about the bond he shares with his baby girl Kingsley Rose, 17 months, during a recent appearance on The Artist and The Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Brown said of his first child, whom he shares with wife Katelyn, "That's my little girl, man. She's my best friend."

But the "very beginning" of Kingsley's life involved some "hurt" feelings for the father of one, as Kingsley "just wanted her mom all the time."

She has come around to saying "Dada," though, and loves playing with Brown outdoors now. "Every time I put her down she just keeps saying 'Dada' and [puts her arms up], so I can't say no," he shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Of having a toddler around the house, Brown told PEOPLE last month, "Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better."

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," the "Lose It" singer joked. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Brown hasn't let fatherhood get in the way of his work, using the time off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic to release new music and launch his own record label. And he admits he couldn't have done any of it without the support of his wife.

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," he said. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

RELATED VIDEO: Kane Brown Is a Dad! Country Singer and Wife Katelyn Welcome Daughter Kingsley Rose

Back in September, Brown opened up to Extra about wanting to have more children after welcoming his baby girl the previous October.

Brown added that he's raising a tough girl in Kingsley, joking that he can see her playing some high-contact sports one day.