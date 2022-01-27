Kane and Katelyn Brown welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane, on Dec. 30, PEOPLE confirmed last month

Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Debut New Tattoos in Honor of Baby Daughter Kodi Jane

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are celebrating their newborn daughter in a special way.

The country singer, 28, and his wife, 29, who welcomed their second child, daughter Kodi Jane, last month, revealed on Wednesday that they recently got tattoos in honor of their little girl.

Kane showed off their new ink on Instagram with a photo of the couple holding hands. Both Kane and Katelyn got their daughter's name printed in bolded black ink — Kane's tattoo on his hand and Katelyn's on her inner forearm.

While Kane's art simply reads "Kodi," his wife opted to print their daughter's first and middle name, "Kodi Jane."

Katelyn documented the tattooing process on her Instagram page, writing, "Mom and Dad matching again✨✨✨ Kodi Jane 💕"

The couple also has tattoos honoring their 2-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose.

Baby Kodi was born Dec. 30 in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

"New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰 secrets finally out," the "One Mississippi" singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the proud parents with the newborn. He also shared a close-up of the infant.

Added Katelyn, "Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕."

The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed Kingsley one year later. This time around, the Browns chose to keep their pregnancy with Kodi private and Katelyn said it was the "best decision I've ever made," calling her pregnancy "so sacred and special."

"Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.