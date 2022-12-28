Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Spread Holiday Cheer with Festive Family Christmas Photo

Kane Brown spread some holiday cheer with his girls.

The country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn spent their first Christmas together as a family of four this year. They commemorated the special occasion by sharing a family photo on Instagram that included their daughters Kodi Jane, 11 months, and Kingsley Rose, 3.

In the snap, the family posed for a photo in front of a grey background that hangs as an ornament on a Christmas tree.

Brown wore a festive, bright green button-up shirt with a classic black suit for the photo-op. His wife wore a two-piece white outfit accessorized with a white chocker necklace and long, dazzling silver earrings.

Their toddlers wore more casual ensembles, with baby Kodi smiling in a multi-color onesie as her sister Kingsley gave a peace sign smiling in white shorts, a black t-shirt, and her hair in a high ponytail.

The family proudly shared the snap on their joint Instagram account, writing in the caption: "We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays #KBFamily! We hope today is filled with family and love! 🎄❤️."

Earlier in the month, the parents of two began the holiday season by posing for a festive photo with Santa in front a red wall and a Christmas tree.

Katelyn shared the snap on her personal Instagram account writing, "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas 🎅🏻🎄." She wore a blue sweater that had images of snowflakes, mistletoes, and a sloth wearing a Christmas hat.

Last month, the musician and his family enjoyed a special Thanksgiving together.

"So grateful for countless blessing every day, but thinking of them a little extra today ❤️ wishing everyone a happy, healthy and safe holiday," the mom of two captioned a video she shared, which showed Kane spending time with their two daughters.

"Thanking God for this beautiful family he's blessed me with xo."

Sharing his own Instagram photo carousel, Kane wrote that he is "so thankful" for his family.

"First off I am so thankful for this amazing woman/mother. Second I am so blessed to live another day with my amazing girls and 3rd today was a good day I hope y'all's was as well ❤️," he said.