On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, Kandi Burruss recalls when somebody asked her if she was "afraid you're not going to bond with your baby" by using a surrogate

Kandi Burruss on the Most Hurtful Thing She Heard About Using a Surrogate: 'It Makes Me Emotional'

Kandi Burruss is looking back on an emotional moment when somebody questioned her choice to use a surrogate.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, appears on the second-ever episode of PEOPLE's new podcast Me Becoming Mom, where she opens up about her experience with surrogacy and the hurtful message she received about her journey to motherhood.

"It really hurt my feelings. I don't like really talking about it because it makes me emotional," she tells Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, of the comment. "I don't think she was trying to hurt my feelings. But when she saw it, or heard that I was doing it, she was just like, 'Aren't you afraid that you're not gonna bond with your baby?' "

"She's older, so I guess her initial thinking is like just because somebody doesn't physically have their baby that they won't be able to have that same bond as a mother who physically pushed the baby out," she continues. "And I can tell you for sure, if you ever had a doubt in your mind, that is not true."

Burruss is mom to three kids: daughters Riley, 17, and Blaze, 23 months, plus 5-year-old son Ace Wells. The reality star welcomed daughter Blaze with husband Todd Tucker via surrogate in November 2019.

