RHOA's Kandi Burruss Shares First Photo of Her Baby Girl: 'She's Gonna Blaze a Path to Greatness'

Meet baby Blaze!

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker welcomed their second child via surrogate, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the first photos of their newborn on social media.

“Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker. Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat,” the proud mom, 43, wrote along with a photo of her baby girl holding a family member’s finger.

The Bravo star also shared a cute family moment at the hospital on her 3-year-old son Ace’s Instagram page. “I promise to protect you @blazetucker!” he said of his new sibling.

Burruss is also mom to daughter Riley, 17, and stepmom to Tucker’s 22-year-old daughter Kaela.

In September, PEOPLE confirmed Burruss and Tucker were expecting another child. Their journey with surrogacy has been documented on season 12 of RHOA.

Earlier this month, on the premiere, Burruss revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost. “We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss explained, adding, “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”