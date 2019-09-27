Baby on Board! RHOA's Kandi Burruss Is Expecting Her Third Child via Surrogate

Image zoom Kandi Buruss and Todd Tucker Todd Tucker/Instagram

Ace Wells is going to be a big brother!

Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker are expecting another child via surrogate, PEOPLE can confirm.

Burruss, 43, and Tucker’s surrogate journey will be documented on the upcoming season ofThe Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the trailer for season 12 teases some drama along the way.

The couple already share 3-year-old son Ace, while Burruss is mom to 16-year-old daughter Riley and Tucker is dad to daughter Kaela, 22.

In April, Burruss got teary-eyed during the season 11 RHOA reunion as she recalled the emotional advice Andy Cohen gave her about using a surrogate to expand her family.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama.’ And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother,” the Grammy winner said of their conversation while appearing on Busy Tonight in February. “‘And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better.”

Burruss spent all season trying to convince Tucker to use a surrogate to try for another child, a decision she came to after a high-risk pregnancy with Ace and her history with fibroids: noncancerous growths in the uterus.

Eventually, after meeting with a potential candidate through her OBGYN (Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Jackie Walters), Tucker agreed.