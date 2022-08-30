Kandi Burruss Says Her Daughter Was Also Bullied by Bravo Fans: 'They Take Things Too Far'

Kandi Burruss is sharing her contempt for the recent online attacks directed at the children of several Real Housewives cast members.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively that her daughter Riley, 20, has previously been bullied online by viewers of the show. Over the last week, several Real Housewives stars, as well as the show's network, Bravo, have put out statements condemning the online hate against cast members' kids.

"I despise it. It bothers me so much," Burruss says of the harassment. "Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood."

"You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don't want your kids to be bullied online," she says. "It's just really terrible."

Burruss, who is also mom to daughter Blaze, 2, and son Ace Wells, 6, notes that she's reached out to RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais as Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, has continued to face hateful online comments.

"The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it's not cool. It's crazy," Burruss continues. "This is a TV show at the end of the day."

"Words definitely matter," she says. "I've seen one of my kids definitely get bullied multiple times."

Burruss says just last week "somebody was posting that [Riley] was pregnant and she was so upset about it."

"She was like, 'Where are they getting this information from? Here I was feeling good about myself and losing and getting my body where I want it to be, and now they're posting that I'm pregnant?' That's crazy!" adds Burruss.

Last week, the network behind RHOBH issued a statement across their social media channels, sharing that they are "shocked and appalled" at the online harassment Jax had been receiving.

"We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the statement read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric."

Earlier that day, Beauvais shared a powerful message from her son after he faced harassment on his Instagram from viewers. In an Instagram Story shared by Beauvais, Jax responded to the harsh comments he's been receiving as the show's 12th season continues to air.

"Well I'd like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. it is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he wrote.

Jax noted that he "did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama."

"I just want to be a normal kid," he pleaded, explaining his Instagram account is for his peers and "not for publicity nor the public's gaze."

"However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school," he concluded, thanking fans who have been supportive.