RHOA's Kandi Burruss Shares First Photo of 1-Month-Old Daughter Blaze's Face: 'Another Blessing'

Image zoom Kandi Burruss Paras Griffin/Getty

Kandi Burruss‘ daughter Blaze is too cute for words.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl’s face on Instagram Friday, four weeks after her arrival on Nov. 22.

In the professional image captured by Wee Love Photography, little Blaze appears sound asleep, wrapped in purple blankets and wearing a delicate floral headband.

“Time is already flying by. I can’t believe my baby girl @blazetucker is already a month old!” Burruss wrote in the caption. “I’ve got another blessing to love on.”

“Thank you @weelovephotography for coming to take her pictures. You are the baby whisperer!” she added.

Another photo, captioned simply with the hashtag “#BigBrotherGoals,” showed Blaze smiling while being held by her big brother Ace Wells, who will turn 4 next month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Baby on Board! RHOA‘s Kandi Burruss Is Expecting Her Third Child via Surrogate

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had welcomed their second child via surrogate, the reality star shared the first photos of their newborn on social media.

“Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker. Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat,” the proud mom wrote along with a photo of Blaze holding a family member’s finger.

Burruss and Tucker, 46, are parents to Blaze and son Ace. The singer is also mom to daughter Riley, 17, and stepmom to Tucker’s 23-year-old daughter Kaela.

The Bravo star also shared a cute family moment at the hospital on her son Ace’s Instagram page. “I promise to protect you @blazetucker!” the caption said of his new sibling.

RELATED VIDEO: Kandi Burruss Reveals How Her Daughter Takes After Her

PEOPLE confirmed that Burruss and Tucker were expecting another child in September. Her journey with surrogacy has been documented on season 12 of RHOA.

During the Bravo series’ season premiere in November, Burruss revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” the mother of three explained, adding, “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”