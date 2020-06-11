Kandi Burruss Tears Up Describing Conversation with Her 4-Year-Old Son About Police Brutality

Kandi Burruss got emotional recalling how she had to talk to son Ace, 4, about police brutality after he dressed up as a policeman for school career day

Kandi Burruss opened up about the emotional conversations she has had to have with her children about police brutality during her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"My son Ace, who's 4, he was a policeman on career day," she shared with host Andy Cohen. "So when my husband, Todd, was trying to explain to him what was going on and why everybody was so upset and what was happening with the police, Ace was confused. He was like, 'So the police are the bad guys?' "

Image zoom Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker with their son Ace Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Now isn't that crazy?" Burruss continued, tearing up. "To have to explain that to a 4-year-old — for you to be black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys."

"I know y'all say I cry all the time but that's an emotional thing for me," said the reigning Masked Singer champ, addressing Cohen, 52. "And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don't have to think about that."

"That's something that we have to think about for our sons," she told the host, who's dad to 16-month-old son Benjamin Allen.

The reality star and mother of three also shared how her oldest child, Riley, reacted to the current movement.

Riley, whom Burruss said attends a primarily white school, used social media as a tool to see who among her classmates was speaking up in support of Black Lives Matter.

"She was like, 'Okay, I am unfollowing every single friend or person that is non-black that is not speaking up, who's not showing that they are an ally with our community,' " Burruss said. "And she seriously did."

