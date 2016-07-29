"They work out so much," the Olympian's mom explains of why her daughter has to eat to keep her weight at the right level

Olympic Gold Medalist Kami Craig's Mom Says Her Daughter Ate to 'Keep the Weight On': 'They Want Her to Be Heavier'

When you’re an Olympic athlete, you have to work hard and eat hard.

And as Dale Craig, mother of 2016 U.S. Olympic Women’s Water Polo Team member Kami Craig, explains in a session for PEOPLE’s Mom Talk, her daughter has a bit of an extra “challenge” in her diet.

“For Kami, she just needed to keep the weight on because they work out so much,” Dale explains. “Three hours in the morning, three hours in the afternoon.

“They want her to be heavier,” she adds, confirming that desire has to do with her 29-year-old daughter’s center position on the team.

Former Olympian and current mother of four Lindsay Davenport, 40, chimes in by outlining the challenges of diet in her own athletic youth.

“My parents didn’t put a huge emphasis on diet or what we ate, so [since] often we were traveling around it would be, like, fast food at night,” the tennis champion says.

“And now I kind of cringe thinking about my kids. I would never do that to them.”

“I’m much more conscious now of what [my kids] eat, even though they’re young and not obviously on the big stage,” Davenport continues. “But [I’m] trying to set up these positive habits for them.”