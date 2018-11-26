RHOD's Kameron Westcott on Why She Was 'Stuck on the Floor for 30 Minutes' While Pregnant

As a mother of two, Kameron Westcott has had her fair share of challenges, both in parenthood and in pregnancy.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star and mom to son Cruise, 5, and daughter Hilton, 7, recalled to PEOPLE in a chat for Celeb Parents Get Real a time when she was expecting and almost lost her cool.

“I almost lost it when my sciatic nerve went out and I was down in my gym, in my basement, and I could not move,” said Westcott, 35. “I was stuck on the floor for 30 minutes until it stopped spazzing.”

Kameron Westcott Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The incident led Westcott to draw a parallel between her pregnant self and that of a recognizable set of characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“I was yelling, but no one heard me from the basement,” she continued. “I was literally like an Oompa Loompa, stuck on the floor, just yelling for help.”

Westcott’s most embarrassing parenting moment came when many parents’ do: on a plane, surrounding a time when nature was calling. For the reality star, it was when her son needed an emergency trip to the restroom — as the plane was landing.

“The stewardess finally was like, ‘He can come and go to the bathroom,’ but he’s 5 years old — he’s too scared to go by himself,” she recalls. “So then eventually, I got up and they let me go to the bathroom with him.”

“And of course it’s probably totally against flying code, but we got up and the whole airplane stared at us while we’re landing,” Westcott continues.