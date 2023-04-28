Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere

Kaley Cuoco attended the Love and Death premiere with Tom Pelphrey, who has a role in the HBO Max drama mini-series

Published on April 28, 2023 10:40 AM
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Photo: Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey soaked up a special family moment before heading out for the actor's big night.

The new mom, 37, stepped on the red carpet with Pelphrey as they celebrated the premiere of the HBO Max true crime series Love & Death on Wednesday. Ahead of the premiere, the first-time parents snapped some adorable photos at home with newborn daughter Matilda.

"Mommy and Daddy first night out 🤍," Pelphrey, 40, captioned the photos.

At the premiere, the couple smiled and held hands on the red carpet. Cuoco wore a bright blue sleeveless draped gown, while Pelphrey sported a gray suit.

"Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," Pelphrey told Entertainment Tonight while beaming over his 4-week-old baby girl. "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home."

As for the more "wild" moments he's experienced so far as a dad, Pelphrey said: "Matilda's timing in starting her poop as soon as I get her diaper off. It's like as soon as I take the diaper off, she poops."

The couple welcomed their daughter Matilda on March 30.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco captioned a carousel of hospital photos on Instagram.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Pelphrey opened up about his early thoughts on how the Flight Attendant actress is faring as a mom.

"Oh God, it's so cool. She is so good at it," Pelphrey told Access Hollywood earlier this month about Cuoco's parenting skills.

"You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100," he added about her flourishing as a first-time mom. "She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving… I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

