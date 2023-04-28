Celebrity Parents Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere Kaley Cuoco attended the Love and Death premiere with Tom Pelphrey, who has a role in the HBO Max drama mini-series By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 10:40 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Tom Pelphrey/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey soaked up a special family moment before heading out for the actor's big night. The new mom, 37, stepped on the red carpet with Pelphrey as they celebrated the premiere of the HBO Max true crime series Love & Death on Wednesday. Ahead of the premiere, the first-time parents snapped some adorable photos at home with newborn daughter Matilda. "Mommy and Daddy first night out 🤍," Pelphrey, 40, captioned the photos. At the premiere, the couple smiled and held hands on the red carpet. Cuoco wore a bright blue sleeveless draped gown, while Pelphrey sported a gray suit. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo! "Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," Pelphrey told Entertainment Tonight while beaming over his 4-week-old baby girl. "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home." As for the more "wild" moments he's experienced so far as a dad, Pelphrey said: "Matilda's timing in starting her poop as soon as I get her diaper off. It's like as soon as I take the diaper off, she poops." The couple welcomed their daughter Matilda on March 30. "The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓," Cuoco captioned a carousel of hospital photos on Instagram. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Pelphrey opened up about his early thoughts on how the Flight Attendant actress is faring as a mom. "Oh God, it's so cool. She is so good at it," Pelphrey told Access Hollywood earlier this month about Cuoco's parenting skills. "You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100," he added about her flourishing as a first-time mom. "She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving… I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."