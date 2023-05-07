Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco is loving every moment spent watching Tom Pelphrey be a dad to their newborn daughter Matilda.

The actress, 37, chatted with PEOPLE at the Rock4EB event in Malibu, California, on Saturday evening — which benefits the fight to find a cure for the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa.

When asked to describe what has surprised her most about seeing her boyfriend in his new role as a father, Cuoco said, "I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it."

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Noting that Pelphrey, 40, "just loves" Matilda, Cuoco added, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their firstborn's birth last month, calling her the "new light of our lives" alongside a set of family photos shared on Instagram at the time.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" The Big Bang Theory alum wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Cuoco added, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

At the Rock4EB event, Cuoco posed for photographs with Pelphrey, as well as Courteney Cox, who was also in attendance.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Cox, 58, said the event is close to her heart given that her manager's 19-year-old son has epidermolysis bullosa. She said: "It's such a rare disease that it's so important to bring awareness to it, and to raise money and keep the research going."

The annual event was hosted by Judd Apatow and featured performances from Brandi Carlile and comedian Kevin Nealon.

The evening benefitted The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), which is the only all-volunteer, non-profit funder of research for epidermolysis bullosa.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first shared their pregnancy news in October. He later told Extra that the pair was "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl.

Calling herself "kind of a stay-at-home mom," Cuoco told PEOPLE on Saturday, "Tom's working and I'm chilling and playing with the baby."

"I never thought I would have kids, so this is very special," she added. "Neither of us thought we would be here."

Though she noted that there are "so many things people tell you," and that she was told to "read books" before welcoming her daughter, Cuoco admitted, "I didn't read s---."

"Tom and I are very natural and we kind of go with the flow," she said. "We found that [Matilda] really tells us what she wants when she wants it, and we're not stuck on any weird schedule."

The Flight Attendant star also detailed that Matilda is a lover of people and animals alike. "We have friends over every day that hold her and feed her, and so she's never weirded out by a stranger," she said. "The day we brought her home, we have five dogs, and we let those dogs bark and lick her and run all over the place, and she has never even flinched at the sound of a dog."