Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey enjoyed their first night out as new parents.

The Flight Attendant star, 37, and Ozark actor, 40, attended the premiere of his new HBO Max series Love & Death on Wednesday evening, which was held at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Smiling and holding hands on the red carpet, the new mom wore a bright blue sleeveless draped gown, while Pelphrey sported a gray suit.

"Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," Pelphrey told Entertainment Tonight while beaming over his 3-week-old baby girl. "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home."

As for the more "wild" moments he's experienced so far as a dad, Pelphrey said: "Matilda's timing in starting her poop as soon as I get her diaper off. It's like as soon as I take the diaper off, she poops."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their firstborn's birth on April 1, calling her the "new light of our lives" alongside a set of family photos shared on Instagram at the time.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" The Big Bang Theory alum wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Cuoco added, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

Earlier this week, Cuoco shared a series of sweet and funny snapshots on her Instagram Story of Matilda meeting her horses.

"Finally Tildy met her barn friends today!" Cuoco, who is a keen equestrian and owns several horses, captioned one picture.

Gushing over their meeting, the proud mom also shared a second photo of herself gasping at her daughter as she looked at one of her horses. "Carlata was so sweet! Look at their faces! 😭," she wrote.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their first anniversary together on Saturday.

Looking back at their year-long relationship, Cuoco shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram highlighting one of the pair's first selfies, as well as where they are now as new parents.

"How it started ▶️ how it's going!" she captioned the post. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!"

Pelphrey also shared a loving tribute post of his own, sharing a picture of himself and Cuoco posing with "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs, as well as a shot of the couple with their newborn daughter.

"Happy One Year bud … best year ever," Pelphrey captioned his photo post. "Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣."