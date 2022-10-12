Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester

Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first baby with Tom Pelphrey, also talked about some of her pregnancy cravings so far in a series of Instagram Stories

Published on October 12, 2022
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Laid Down Between Takes of Action Movie as She Dealt with Morning Sickness
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about some of the ups and downs of her pregnancy so far.

On Tuesday, the Flight Attendant actress, 36, shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Later in the day, Cuoco shared some of the special moments from her pregnancy thus far on her Instagram Story.

Cuoco poses with stunt double Monette Moio in one photo where she talks about being "horribly sick" as the pair "shot an action movie."

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!," the Big Bang Theory alum wrote.

In another photo, the actress rests on a bed slightly curled up with her eyes closed which she shared alongside a sticker of the nauseous emoji. Addressing the morning sickness again, she wrote, "This was every day between setups lol."

Cuoco then went into some of the pregnancy cravings that she's had so far. Tagging assistant Emma Madeline Ross, the actress shared a photo where she's taking a big bite of a sandwich.

"Remember my Subway sandwich craze that lasted about 3 days?" she wrote.

In the next slide, the mom-to-be is holding up a sandwich in a car selfie with Pelphrey, recalling "that time @tommypelphrey found me a tuna sandwich in Denmark," sharing that "nothing made [her] happier in that moment."

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey both shared the happy baby news on Tuesday with separate Instagram posts. The Big Bang Theory star shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looked lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

On Pelphrey's page, the Ozark actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

