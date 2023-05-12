Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!

The actress shares 6-week-old daughter Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

By
Published on May 12, 2023 07:35 AM
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Photo: Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is loving life as a mom.

The Flight Attendant star shared an adorable image of her 6-week-old daughter Matilda laying on her chest in an Instagram Story post on Thursday.

Raving about her new bamboo Konny Baby carrier that the newborn was wrapped in, Cuoco, 37, wrote, "This is not an ad! But I finally found a baby wrap that's easy to put on and comfy. Well done!"

In the selfie, Cuoco — who shares Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — was fresh-faced and looked radiant with her hair tied up in a scrunchie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, who welcomed their daughter in March, recently celebrated the actor at the premiere of the HBO Max true crime series Love & Death late last month.

Ahead of the premiere, the first-time parents snapped some adorable photos at home with their daughter while they were dressed up.

"Mommy and Daddy first night out 🤍," Pelphrey captioned the photos. Cuoco wore a bright blue sleeveless draped gown, while the Ozark star sported a gray suit.

"Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," Pelphrey later told Entertainment Tonight while beaming over his baby girl. "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home."

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Last week, Cuoco chatted with PEOPLE at the Rock4EB event in Malibu, California, where she discussed Pelphrey's role as a first-time father.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," Cuoco said.

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Noting that Pelphrey "just loves" Matilda, Cuoco added, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Daughter Matilda to Her Horses
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Newborn Daughter 'Tildy' to Her Horses: 'Met Her Barn Friends Today'
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Kaley Posts Pic of Baby on IG; Kaley Cuoco attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Look at Newborn Baby Matilda — See the Sweet Photo!
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Raves Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Good' as Mom to Baby Daughter Matilda: 'It's Beautiful'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Are 'Eternally Grateful' as They Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco Calls Newborn Daughter Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in Photos After Coming Home
Kaley Cuoco Calls Baby Matilda a 'Daddy's Girl' in New Photos at Home with Tom Pelphrey
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kaleycuoco/3077914619876622372/
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Snuggle Up to Baby Matilda for Her First Easter: 'BRB Crying'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cql3FeLOkiS/ My whole heart. 😍💙 #MommyMonday 1d From: Charlie Roina Subject: Re: Paris Hilton Baby Photos for PEOPLE Date: April 4, 2023 at 8:54:19 PM EDT To: Michael Gioia ﻿AGREE—you are welcome to use!
Celebrity Moms Who Will Be Celebrating Their First Mother's Day
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco 'Already Loves Being a Mom' to Daughter, Tom Pelphrey Is 'Amazing' with Baby: Source
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Mirror Selfie
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Cute Mirror Selfie
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19070 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kaley Cuoco, Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez Says Kaley Cuoco Is 'So Happy' Since Giving Birth to Baby Matilda [Exclusive]
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'