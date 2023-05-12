Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!

Kaley Cuoco is loving life as a mom.

The Flight Attendant star shared an adorable image of her 6-week-old daughter Matilda laying on her chest in an Instagram Story post on Thursday.

Raving about her new bamboo Konny Baby carrier that the newborn was wrapped in, Cuoco, 37, wrote, "This is not an ad! But I finally found a baby wrap that's easy to put on and comfy. Well done!"

In the selfie, Cuoco — who shares Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — was fresh-faced and looked radiant with her hair tied up in a scrunchie.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, who welcomed their daughter in March, recently celebrated the actor at the premiere of the HBO Max true crime series Love & Death late last month.

Ahead of the premiere, the first-time parents snapped some adorable photos at home with their daughter while they were dressed up.

"Mommy and Daddy first night out 🤍," Pelphrey captioned the photos. Cuoco wore a bright blue sleeveless draped gown, while the Ozark star sported a gray suit.

"Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," Pelphrey later told Entertainment Tonight while beaming over his baby girl. "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Last week, Cuoco chatted with PEOPLE at the Rock4EB event in Malibu, California, where she discussed Pelphrey's role as a first-time father.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," Cuoco said.

"I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king," she continued. "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

Noting that Pelphrey "just loves" Matilda, Cuoco added, "She looks exactly like him. And he has a very distinct voice, so when he talks to her, she's like 360. Her head turns around, and she's like, 'I know that voice.' It's very sweet."