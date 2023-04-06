Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Look at Newborn Baby Matilda — See the Sweet Photo!

Kaley Cuoco's newborn baby Matilda is one wide-eyed cutie!

The Flight Attendant star, 37, posted an adorable new picture of her daughter, whom she shares with actor Tom Pelphrey, on her Instagram Story Thursday.

The image shows Matilda looking up at the camera while swaddled in a pink-and-black printed blanket, as an emoji sticker with the words "Oh hello" is placed nearby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, announced their firstborn's birth last week, calling her the "new light of our lives" alongside a set of family photos shared on Instagram at the time.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" The Big Bang Theory alum wrote. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

Cuoco added, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

The couple first shared their pregnancy news in October. Pelphrey later told Extra that the pair was "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Matilda: 'Little Miracle'

Since welcoming their new addition, Cuoco and Pelphrey have been savoring the sweet first moments as a family of three.

Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram Tuesday, the couple celebrated their baby's homecoming, with the new mom posting multiple photos of her brood (plus many fur babies) adjusting to life at home.

In one photo, the newborn rested on the Ozark actor's chest, with a "daddy's girl" sticker added over the sweet shot.

Another snap showed mom and dad catching up on some sleep, with Matilda and one of the couple's dogs also snoozing on their laps.

As they embrace their new chapter as parents, a source close to Cuoco recently told PEOPLE exclusively about how Cuoco and Pelphrey are "overjoyed and pretty obsessed with their baby girl," adding: "Kaley already loves being a mom. She keeps sharing pictures of Matilda with friends."