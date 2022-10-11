Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their public debut as a couple in March 2022, a month after meeting at the Ozark premiere

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 05:24 PM
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram . Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Actor Tom Pelphrey. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlnNuMvQkV/.
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom!

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

On Pelphrey's page, the Ozark actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram . Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Actor Tom Pelphrey. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjlnNuMvQkV/.
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year. Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.

Kaley Cuoco Posts Loving Birthday Tribute for Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: He ‘Saved Me in All the Ways’
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco previously opened up about having children, telling Entertainment Tonight back in October 2018 that she was "not there yet."

"I'm not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids," she explained, later adding, "but I'm a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus."

The actress confessed back in an April 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan that she "thought [she'd] have a baby by now."

"You see your life going one way, and then it's the direct opposite way," Cuoco continued. "I'm waking up going, 'Oh my God, my life just flipped upside down.' "

