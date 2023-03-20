Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Cute Mirror Selfie

Kaley Cuoco is bumping along nicely!

The actress, 37, shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The Flight Attendant star, who is expecting a baby girl with her actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, dressed her bump in a beige sleeveless dress and wore her brunette locks in an updo for the photo, which also featured one of her pet dogs.

Before sharing the snap, Cuoco revealed the lengths her mom Layne Ann has gone to keep her unborn daughter's name under wraps. Alongside a picture of a moon and sun patterned blanket printed with the words 'Whats her name' Cuoco wrote, "When no one knows her name, so your mom goes to these lengths LOL!"

Cuoco announced she and Ozark star Pelphrey, 40, are expecting back in October with a series of sweet shots on Instagram.

Kaley Cuoco shows off her growing baby bump in mirror selfie. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The carousel of cute pictures included the inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal that they're expecting a little girl, some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming photo of Cuoco holding up a positive pregnancy test as the couple looked lovingly at each other.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

Pelphrey shared several of the same snaps on his own Instagram and wrote, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

Kaley Cuoco shares a cryptic Instagram post. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The Big Bang Theory star recently opened up about how she has been relaxed when it comes to preparing for her incoming arrival.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told ET last month. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process."

As for Pelphrey, Cuoco said her partner is the opposite of her and has "googled enough for the both of us."

"He could probably deliver this baby at this point," she added.

The couple met at the premiere of Ozark in April 2022, with Cuoco later telling USA Today it was "love at first sight."